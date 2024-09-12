Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

