Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Price Performance

EMED stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,538. Electromedical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

