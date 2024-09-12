Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Tops $762,114.57 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $35.33 million and approximately $762,114.57 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,930,855 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.