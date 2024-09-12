Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2 %

LLY opened at $920.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.22 billion, a PE ratio of 135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $896.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $831.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

