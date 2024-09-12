ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. ELIS has a total market cap of $20.00 million and approximately $9,671.75 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,267.90 or 1.00046030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10100891 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $73,195.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.