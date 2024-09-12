Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.55

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$52.55 and last traded at C$52.20, with a volume of 396735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMA shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.93.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1512915 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.67%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

