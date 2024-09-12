Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.70

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.70 and last traded at C$40.70, with a volume of 67167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. In other Empire news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,087.05. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$153,228.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,781.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,294 shares of company stock valued at $504,880. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

