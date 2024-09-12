Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.27. Approximately 341,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,276,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,578,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 789,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,438,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 361,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 98,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.