Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.79

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 340545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Enel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENLAY

Enel Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enel SpA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Enel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.