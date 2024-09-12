Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.79

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 340545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enel SpA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.
Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.
