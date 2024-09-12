Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.3%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.75. 472,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,485,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

