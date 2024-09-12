Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. 8,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 47,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 789.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.54%.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.