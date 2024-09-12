Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. 8,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 47,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Envirotech Vehicles Stock Up 5.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.
Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 789.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.54%.
Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envirotech Vehicles
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.