Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.68

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.68 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.68 ($1.30), with a volume of 282527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.29 ($1.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28. The company has a market cap of £137.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

