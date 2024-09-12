Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avid Bioservices, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair analyst M. Smock forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $673.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 149,737 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.