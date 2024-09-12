ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.27 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $4.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,075.09 or 1.00034575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00378049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

