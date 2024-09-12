Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.65

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 763197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock worth $1,863,808. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,312,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after buying an additional 1,060,079 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,274,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

