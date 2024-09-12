Ethereum Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $283.32 billion and approximately $11.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,354.47 or 0.04062388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00041147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,332,633 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

