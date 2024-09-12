Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Trading Down 9.6%

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 14,727,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,528,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

Eurasia Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £62.92 million, a P/E ratio of -223.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

