Evan Roberts Sells 3,148 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $73,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 755,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,466.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $39,622.06.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 402,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

