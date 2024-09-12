EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 6.6%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 59,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 75,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $755.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,707 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

