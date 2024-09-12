Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.50. 1,684,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,215. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

