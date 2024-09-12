Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,131,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,168 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $163,896,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

