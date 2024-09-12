Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.41

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 41649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPGY
Experian Stock Up 2.0 %
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.