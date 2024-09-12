Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.73. 653,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,019,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -208.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $256.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $536,589.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Extreme Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Extreme Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

