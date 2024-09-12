Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.8%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.98 and last traded at $110.64. 4,367,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,849,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $438.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.