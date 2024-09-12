Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmland Partners in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Farmland Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,465 shares in the company, valued at $877,619.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 419,879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.