Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,200 shares, an increase of 1,861.2% from the August 15th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Farmmi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 376,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,753. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

