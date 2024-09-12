Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,200 shares, an increase of 1,861.2% from the August 15th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Farmmi Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 376,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,753. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
About Farmmi
