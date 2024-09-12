Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 528.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

