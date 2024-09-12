Fei USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $105,876.65 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $105,876.65 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009619 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,239.28 or 1.00047045 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013552 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007984 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007640 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Fei USD Profile
Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,980,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,722,000 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Fei USD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.