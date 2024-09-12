Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Raised by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 3.1% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 263.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $166.96 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.64. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.