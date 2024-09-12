Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.87

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 85851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. American National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

