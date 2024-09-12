Financial Alternatives Inc Has $590,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Alternatives Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average is $181.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

