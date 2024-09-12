Financial Alternatives Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Financial Alternatives Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Alternatives Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 87.2% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5,712.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 326,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 321,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

