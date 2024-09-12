Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.89

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.89 and traded as high as $45.14. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 58,972,330 shares.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 578.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. American National Bank grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

