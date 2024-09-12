Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 1.3% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after buying an additional 433,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.