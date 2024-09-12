First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $972.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 3,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 652.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

