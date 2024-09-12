First Horizon Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

First Horizon has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

