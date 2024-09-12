First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.14. 292,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,420. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620,682 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,914,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,584,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

