First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Gonzalo Ariel Mercado Sells 2,282 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gonzalo Ariel Mercado sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$14,422.24.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.41. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.67 and a 12-month high of C$11.58.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.