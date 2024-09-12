First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Gonzalo Ariel Mercado Sells 2,282 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gonzalo Ariel Mercado sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$14,422.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.41. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.67 and a 12-month high of C$11.58.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

