First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSFG shares. Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

