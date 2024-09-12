First Tin (LON:1SN) Shares Down 2.1%

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.63 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09). Approximately 496,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 977,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

First Tin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -652.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.56.

Insider Activity at First Tin

In other First Tin news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 700,000 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500,000 ($4,576,958.28). In other First Tin news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £2,400,000 ($3,138,485.68). Also, insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 700,000 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £3,500,000 ($4,576,958.28). Insiders purchased 1,960,000 shares of company stock worth $357,200,000 in the last 90 days. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

