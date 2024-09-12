First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 283.0% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTGS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 128,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 484,672 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

