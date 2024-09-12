First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 915,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 322,416 shares.The stock last traded at $18.84 and had previously closed at $18.82.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

