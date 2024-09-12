First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,976 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,603,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.