First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,888,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370,398 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.56% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $299,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

