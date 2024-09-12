First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.18

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 450347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.