FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FirstRand Price Performance
FirstRand stock remained flat at $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. FirstRand has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.
About FirstRand
