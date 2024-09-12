FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FirstRand Price Performance

FirstRand stock remained flat at $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. FirstRand has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Get FirstRand alerts:

About FirstRand

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.