FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $179.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. FirstService traded as high as $182.00 and last traded at $182.00, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.08.

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

