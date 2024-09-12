Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,494.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

