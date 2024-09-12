Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $76,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $681.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.79 and its 200 day moving average is $636.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

