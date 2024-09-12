Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 74,700 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $130,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $1,941,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,413,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $351,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $228.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.20.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

